LHT Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $79,545.89 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006369 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.