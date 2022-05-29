Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Aristeia Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 16.7% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Liberty Broadband worth $966,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,232,000 after buying an additional 604,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after buying an additional 325,043 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.66. 736,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

