Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
LBRDP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 5,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
