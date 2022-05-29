LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

