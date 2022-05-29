LikeCoin Price Down 19% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $9,589.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,509,012 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

