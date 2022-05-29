Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 28,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at $164,480.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,046,433 shares of company stock worth $10,320,391 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

