Liquity Tops 1-Day Volume of $654,895.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $86.56 million and $654,895.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 878.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.97 or 0.15629592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00502042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,754,374 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

