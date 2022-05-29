Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $178.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,898.59 or 0.99892439 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,269,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

