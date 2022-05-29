LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

