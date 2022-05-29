LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIONU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000.

LIONU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lionheart III Corp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

