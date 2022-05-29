LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 263,759 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $17,386,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.10 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.