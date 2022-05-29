LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 62,636 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,367,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,703,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 149,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

