LMR Partners LLP Cuts Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Sohu.com worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 96,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

