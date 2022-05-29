LMR Partners LLP Has $3.15 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

