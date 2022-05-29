LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.03 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $4,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

