LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.25 Million in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGGV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGGV opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

