LMR Partners LLP Invests $3.03 Million in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $5,354,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000.

NASDAQ ALORU opened at $9.97 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

