LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,941,000.

Shares of BPACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

