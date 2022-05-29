LMR Partners LLP Sells 10,772 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average is $200.69. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

