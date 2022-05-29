LMR Partners LLP Trims Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,055 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 734,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $26.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

