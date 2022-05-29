Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$112.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$112.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

L stock traded up C$1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 556,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,580. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$73.63 and a 1-year high of C$119.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.69.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

