Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Loews by 6.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Loews by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Loews by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,078 shares of company stock worth $27,794,164. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.