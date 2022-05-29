Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Logiq in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.23. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Logiq ( OTCMKTS:LGIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

