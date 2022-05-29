Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LITT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 822,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,295. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,265,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

