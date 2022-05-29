Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $987.81

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 987.81 ($12.43) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.46). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.27), with a volume of 8,743 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 988.35. The firm has a market cap of £292.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.21), for a total value of £9,700 ($12,205.86).

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.