Loop Capital Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99. Apple has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

