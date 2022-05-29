Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

