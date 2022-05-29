Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

