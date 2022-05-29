Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,022 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,350 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,024,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $54.43 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.