Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,209,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.