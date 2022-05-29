Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.60. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.