LPL Financial LLC Acquires 87,657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $72,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $68.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

