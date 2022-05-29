LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $87,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,591,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

