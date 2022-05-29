LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $69,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

