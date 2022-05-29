LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $90,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $42.77 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

