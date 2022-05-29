LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.51% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $68,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $117.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81.

