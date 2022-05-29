LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,658 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $65,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $165.17 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58.

