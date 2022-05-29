Lpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,706 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $156.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

