Lpwm LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

