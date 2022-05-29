Lpwm LLC Invests $220,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,494.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,688.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,036,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

