Lpwm LLC Purchases 8,041 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.8% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

