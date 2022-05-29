Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post sales of $420.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.86 million. Lumentum posted sales of $392.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. 552,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,884. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

