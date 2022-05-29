Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MAGE remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Magellan Gold has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.40.
About Magellan Gold (Get Rating)
