Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

MGIC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $853.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.79%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

