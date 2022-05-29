Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Magna International reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,394. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Magna International by 16.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.