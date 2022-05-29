MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,117.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $99,117.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5,127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.04 or 0.25408242 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00502102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008838 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

