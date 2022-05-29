Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Up 79.5% in May

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 173,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.40. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Manning & Napier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.