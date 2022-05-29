ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $513,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

