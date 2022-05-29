Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

