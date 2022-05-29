Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.82).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 100 ($1.26).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £388.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.11. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

In related news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($143,450.36).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

